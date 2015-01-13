Petrobras names head of new governance, risk and compliance unit

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Tuesday named Joao
Adalberto Elek Junior as its first head of governance, risk and
compliance, part of efforts to ease investor concerns in the
wake of a giant corruption scandal.
Elek was a member of the committee that reported to the
board on work by law firms hired to investigate a price-fixing,
bribery and political kick-back scheme at the company.
Previously Elek, who has a degree in electronic engineering,
has worked as chief financial officer for the Brazilian
operations of Citigroup Inc and AT&T Inc, the company is known
as Petrobras said in a statement.
Elek has also served as CFO of a Brazilian cellulose group
and of a major local cable TV company.
