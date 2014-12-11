版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 01:42 BJT

Brazilian engineering executives charged in Petrobras scandal

| CURITIBA, Brazil

CURITIBA, Brazil Dec 11 Brazilian prosecutors formally charged executives from six of the country's largest engineering firms of forming a cartel to funnel kickbacks from state-run oil firm Petrobras to the ruling political party and its allies on Thursday.

They were also indicted on charges of corruption, money laundering and organized crime in a landmark case that has shaken President Dilma Rousseff's government.

The companies with indicted executives are OAS, Camargo Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia, Mendes Junior and Engevix. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐