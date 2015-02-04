Petrobras CEO Foster and five other top executives resign

BRIEF-News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 4 Maria das Graças Foster, chief executive officer of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, and five other senior executives resigned on Wednesday, according to a filing with Brazil's securities regulator.
The board of directors of Petrobras, as the company is known, will meet on Friday to elect new senior executives, the statement said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount Editing by W Simon)
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sgoco group, ltd. Announces acquisition of century skyway limited