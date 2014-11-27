Petrobras workers may be punished for refinery irregularities

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27
April 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has a list of workers who could may be punished for irregularities at an oil refinery in Pasadena, Texas, board member Sergio Quintella said on Thursday.
The company, known as Petrobras, plans to present the results of an internal corruption probe at its Dec. 12 board meeting, including reports on its Abreu e Lima refinery in the northeast, he said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by W Simon)
April 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's third-largest television network, Ten Network Holdings, on Thursday said its future was dependent on financing arrangements after it reported a A$232 million ($173 million) half-year loss in a weak advertising market.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa's first-quarter profit jumped on Wednesday, rising 125 percent compared with the same quarter last year, largely thanks to currency fluctuations.