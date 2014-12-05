Petrobras executive extends leave amid graft investigation

Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA extended a leave of absence for the head of its tanker and pipeline unit, Transpetro, for 30 more days according to a filing on Friday.
Transpetro President Sergio Machado stepped down temporarily on Nov. 3 as police investigated a corruption scandal at the company that has delayed the release of audited earnings, implicated an array of major contractors and threatened to ensnare dozens of politicians. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.