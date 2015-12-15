版本:
Petrobras says 2016 divestment to take place faster than expected

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The pace of divestment at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras in 2016 will likely be faster than originally thought, the company's Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

