Petrobras says 2016 divestment to take place faster than expected

BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The pace of divestment at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras in 2016 will likely be faster than originally thought, the company's Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call