UPDATE 1-Brazil seeks fix for Petrobras projects halted by bribery probe

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 16 Brazil must find legal
solutions to continue running Petrobras' projects halted by a
corruption probe, or there is a risk of stalling output growth
at the state-run oil company, the country's energy minister
Eduardo Braga said on Friday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as Petrobras is
formally known, has halted payments to some of the country's
biggest construction firms after nearly two dozen executives at
the companies were arrested in November as part of the probe.
Thousands have been laid off at refinery, shipbuilding and
other long-term projects as a result, putting Petrobras' effort
to expand production in doubt, Braga told reporters in Rio de
Janeiro.
Petrobras production rose 4.4 percent in 2014 after five
years of stagnation and decline.
The minister also said that rain levels in Brazil this year
are expected to be near 2014 levels. Brazil is suffering its
worst drought in at least 80 years, causing water levels at
hydro dams to fall and forcing the use of more expensive power
from natural gas, diesel-fuel, biomass and other sources.
