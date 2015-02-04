UPDATE 3-Petrobras management quits, race on to find replacements

(Adds details of resignations, potential CEO candidates, debt)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 4 The chief executive and
other senior management at Brazil's Petrobras resigned on
Wednesday amid a festering corruption scandal, setting off a
scramble to find replacements capable of restoring investor
confidence in the state-run oil company.
The firm's board of directors will meet on Friday to elect a
new management team to replace CEO Maria das Graças Foster and
five other senior executives, Petrobras said in a
securities filing.
Petrobras shares jumped as much as 7.8 percent in early
trading in Sao Paulo on the news before paring gains to trade
about 1 percent higher in mid-afternoon. The stock rose more
than 15 percent on Tuesday - its biggest one-day gain in 16
years - helped by reports that President Dilma Rousseff had
decided to replace Foster by the end of the month.
The timing of the resignations came as a surprise to some in
the Rousseff administration, which was hoping for more time to
find potential replacements, a government source told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
The pressure on Foster to step aside has been mounting since
Petrobras released unaudited quarterly results two weeks ago
that did not include any corruption-related writedowns. On
Tuesday night, protesters were banging pots and pans outside her
home in Rio de Janeiro when she returned home from a meeting
with Rousseff in Brasilia.
Prior to Wednesday's resignations, Rousseff had already
asked Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, a University of
Chicago-trained economist and former banker, to help sound out
potential candidates for a new Petrobras leadership team,
another government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The names rumored to be under consideration for CEO include
former banker and central bank governor Henrique Meirelles, the
former chief executive of iron-ore miner Vale, Roger
Agnelli, Vale's current CEO Murilo Ferreira and former Petrobras
and OGX executive Rodolfo Landim.
Given the daunting task of turning around Petrobras and
Rousseff's reputation as a micro-manager of the company's
affairs, it remains unclear if the government will find any
takers for the job quickly.
Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa and the heads of the
gas and energy, exploration, refining and engineering divisions
also resigned on Wednesday. Recently appointed corporate
governance manager João Elek and corporate affairs chief Jose
Dutra did not, a source with direct knowledge of matter said.
Investors have been betting that a more market-friendly
leadership team at Petrobras will help the scandal-tainted firm
regain credibility and ramp up production and boost profit.
"Graça (Foster) was not the biggest problem at the company,
but it's a message," said João Pedro Brugger, equities analyst
at Leme Investimentos in Florianópolis, Brazil. "The company is
trying to tell the market that its management will become more
professional."
DOUBTS REMAIN
The Petrobras scandal has snowballed into a major headache
for Rousseff, who served as chairwoman of the company's board
between 2003 and 2010. During that tenure, Foster rapidly
climbed the company ranks, eventually becoming CEO in 2012, just
over a year after Rousseff became president.
Police say they uncovered a price-fixing, bribery and
political kickback scheme that benefited Rousseff's Workers'
Party and other parties from the ruling coalition. Three former
Petrobras directors and three dozen others, including executives
from major engineering firms, have already been arrested.
Both Rousseff and Foster have denied any knowledge of the
scam, and neither has been charged with any wrongdoing.
Rousseff's political opponents, who saw Foster as the
president's last line of defense, have sped up efforts to launch
congressional investigations into the Petrobras kickback scheme,
seeking to hold her government responsible for the corruption.
The scandal will move closer to Rousseff later this month
when prosecutors plan to name politicians from her party and
coalition allies who allegedly received kickbacks from
overpriced Petrobras contracts as campaign contributions.
The illegal activity, authorities allege, diverted at least
$3.7 billion and perhaps more than $28 billion from Petrobras
coffers.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, said
last week that the corruption was one of several factors that
helped wipe out a net 61.4 billion reais ($22.7 billion) from
the value of its assets, such as refineries and oil platforms.
Still, it refused to take a charge against earnings.
Petrobras, whose ADR is frequently one of the most
actively traded shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is the
world's most indebted oil major, with a total debt of 332
billion reais ($121.6 billion).
For the shares to continue rising, Petrobras will have to do
much more than just appoint new senior management, said Leonardo
Alves, analyst with Votorantim Corretora in São Paulo.
"We believe replacing Foster will not solve the company's
problems," Alves wrote in a note to clients. "There are still
too many risks regarding the corruption scandal, and we are not
fully convinced that the new chief executive will necessarily be
an improvement."
"We remain skeptical on Petrobras shares," he added.
