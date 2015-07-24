TIMELINE-Key moments in Brazil's Petrobras corruption probe

| July 24
July 24 Prosecutors and federal police in Brazil
unearthed the country's largest-ever corruption scandal by tying
a ring of black-market money changers to a price-fixing and
political kickback scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras
.
Executives from two dozen engineering firms are accused of
inflating the value of service contracts and funneling the
excess funds into their own bank accounts and to political
parties, including President Dilma Rousseff's Workers' Party.
On Friday, prosecutors presented formal charges against the
chief executive officer of Latin America's largest engineering
firm, Odebrecht SA, and other senior executives who were
arrested on June 19.
Below are key moments of Brazil's largest-ever corruption
investigation, which prosecutors in the southern city of
Curitiba expect to continue for another two years. A separate
investigation into politicians is also advancing in Brasilia.
March 20, 2014
Federal police arrest the former head of Petrobras' refining
and supply department, Paulo Roberto Costa, the result of an
investigation that started when they noticed Costa had been
given a Range Rover by convicted money changer Alberto Youssef.
Aug 22, 2014
Costa signs a plea bargain deal with prosecutors, agreeing
to explain the corruption scheme and name beneficiaries in
exchange for a lighter sentence. Plea bargain deals become a
cornerstone of the investigation.
Nov 14, 2014
Federal police arrest 18 people including former Petrobras
engineering and services director Renato Duque and senior
engineering executives, the first broad raid of the
investigation.
Dec 11, 2014
Prosecutors in Curitiba formally charge 36 people, 22 of
them from engineering firms OAS , Camargo
Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia,
Mendes Junior and Engevix. Prosecutor Deltan
Dallagnol declares war on corruption in Brazil in a nationally
televised press conference.
Dec 29, 2014
Petrobras bans 23 suppliers cited in investigation from
bidding in future tenders.
Feb 6
Aldir Bendine, former head of state-run Banco do Brasil SA,
steps in as Petrobras CEO after Maria das Graças Foster and
other senior leaders abruptly resign.
Feb 20
Brazilian prosecutors file lawsuits against six construction
and engineering groups, seeking over $1 billion in damages
related to contract fixing, bribery and political kickbacks.
March 6
Brazil's Supreme Court says it will investigate the speakers
of both houses of Congress and 32 other sitting politicians in
connection with the Petrobras scheme. Twelve senators and 22
congressmen from five parties are under investigation, all but
one from President Rousseff's governing coalition.
April 15
Brazilian police arrest the treasurer of the ruling Workers'
Party, João Vaccari, moving the investigation closer to
Rousseff's inner circle. Vaccari resigns to focus on his
defense.
April 22
Paulo Roberto Costa is sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in
prison, but will only serve one year of house arrest due to his
collaboration and time already spent in detention. A total of
eight people are convicted in the probe's first sentences.
April 28
After lawyers fiercely contest the legality of lengthy
pre-trial jailings in Curitiba, the Supreme Court overrules
federal judge Sergio Moro and orders nine executives to be
released on house arrest.
May 26
Nestor Cervero, former international director of Petrobras,
is sentenced to five years in jail for money laundering.
June 19
Brazilian police arrest the chief executives of the
country's two largest construction companies, Marcelo Odebrecht,
head of family-run conglomerate Odebrecht SA, and
Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of Andrade Gutierrez.
Prosecutors say the companies led the cartel of engineering
firms.
June 26
Weekly magazine Veja publishes plea bargain testimony from
Ricardo Pessoa, head of UTC Engenharia, without saying how it
obtained the documents. Pessoa said money from the overpricing
of contracts was donated to Rousseff's 2014 re-election
campaign, allegations she and her party deny.
July 2
Police arrest Jorge Zelada, former director of Petrobras'
international division. Prosecutors said he appeared to have
received bribes on a contract for the Titanium Explorer
drillship operated by Vantage Drilling Co and another
rig operated by Pride International, a company acquired by Ensco
Plc in 2011. Vantage and Ensco say they have found no
evidence of wrongdoing. More than a dozen foreign firms are
thought to have paid bribes to win Petrobras contracts.
July 14
Federal police carry out search and seizure operations at
the home of Senator and former President Fernando Collor de
Mello, the first such operation targeting a sitting politician.
July 16
In a separate investigation, federal prosecutors open a
formal inquiry into whether former President Luiz Inácio Lula da
Silva improperly used his connections overseas to benefit
Odebrecht after leaving office.
July 20
Three executives of Brazil's Camargo Correa group are
convicted of money laundering, corruption and other charges, the
first construction-industry executives to be sentenced in the
Petrobras investigation. Two executives will serve a year of
house arrest with electronic monitoring and two to six years of
modified house arrest while the third could face nine years and
six months in prison.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)