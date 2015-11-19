Key Brazil oil worker union calls vote on strike for Friday

SAO PAULO Nov 19 Workers at Sindipetro Norte
Fluminense on Thursday called a meeting for the following
morning, 08:00 a.m. Brasilia time, to vote on whether to
continue or end a 19-day old strike, the local's website said.
The Sindipetro Norte Fluminense local had ignored the
largest oil workers' union FUP's call on Nov. 13 to end the
strike that started on Nov. 1.
The SindipetroNF local staffs most of the platforms in the
Campos Basin, which produces about 64 percent of Brazil's oil
output and 35 percent of its natural gas production.
The local was holding out for greater compensation from
Petrobras, the state-run oil company, over pay for its days on
strike.
