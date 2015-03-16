UPDATE 3-Brazil ruling party's treasurer charged in Petrobras scandal

(Adds quotes from Rousseff, lawyers, details)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian
prosecutors formally charged the treasurer of the ruling
Workers' Party and 26 others with corruption linked to state-run
Petrobras on Monday, in the latest blow to President
Dilma Rousseff from the widening scandal.
Prosecutors have "ample proof" that Workers' Party Treasurer
Joao Vaccari solicited donations from former Petrobras services
chief Renato Duque and executives at engineering firms accused
of funneling money from the oil company, prosecutor Deltan
Dallagnol said.
Vaccari was well aware the donations he was seeking
comprised funds stemming from bribes, Dallagnol said, adding
that much of the evidence was gleaned from plea bargain deals
with executives who were indicted and jailed late last year.
The Workers' Party says all the donations it received were
legal.
Rousseff said the charges against Vaccari showed her
government had not interfered with the investigation to get the
party off the hook. She has denied knowing about corruption at
Petrobras though she was chairwoman of its board from 2003 to
2010 when much of the alleged graft occurred.
"If they want to investigate, they will investigate. Whoever
is found responsible will have to pay for what they did," she
told reporters after announcing plans to unveil new measures to
fight corruption by the end of the week.
Still, the scandal has heaped political pressure on Rousseff
months after she was narrowly re-elected. Outrage among
Brazilians helped fuel huge street protests across the country,
pressuring her administration and in several cases calling for
her impeachment.
Prosecutors also pressed additional charges against 15
executives linked to construction firms OAS, Mendes
Junior and Toyo Setal. Many of the executives had
already been indicted in December. An OAS spokeswoman said the
firm "vehemently" denies the allegations. Mendes Junior does not
comment on ongoing judicial processes, a spokesman said. The
other companies did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
'SCARY'
Duque, who headed the department responsible for the bulk of
Petrobras investments from 2003 until 2012, was indicted after
federal police arrested him in Rio de Janeiro. He was briefly
detained late last year in the early stages of the Petrobras
investigation known as Operation Car Wash.
Duque's arrest warrant was issued after prosecutors
discovered transfers of about 20 million euros ($21 million)
between accounts he managed in Switzerland and Monaco, along
with transfers to U.S. and Hong Kong banks. Prosecutors said the
amounts were "not compatible" with his earnings at Petrobras,
formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Transfers allegedly occurred up until the second half of
2014, after the investigation had started, a revelation the
judge overseeing the probe called "scary."
Duque's lawyer, Alexandre Lopes, told Reuters his client
denied engaging in any crimes at Petrobras. Duque's arrest was
one of six that Brazil's federal police sought to carry out on
Monday.
Vaccari was not among them, a police spokesman said, adding
that a warrant has not been issued for his arrest despite the
criminal charges he faces. Brazilian law only allows arrests of
individuals not convicted of a crime under certain
circumstances.
Federal police served a total of 18 search and detention
warrants in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo on charges that
included bidding fraud.
Duque and Vaccari also face charges of money laundering and
forming a cartel. Vaccari's lawyer said in an e-mailed statement
his client never received or solicited any illegal contribution
destined for the Workers' Party.
Another former Petrobras executive, Pedro Barusco, told a
congressional hearing last week that the Workers' Party had
received up to $200 million skimmed from Petrobras contracts.
The corruption probe, Brazil's largest ever, had already led
to 40 indictments on racketeering, bribery and money laundering
charges.
Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to investigate 34
sitting politicians, including the speakers of both houses of
Congress, for allegedly receiving bribe money.
