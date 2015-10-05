Brazil's Petrobras cuts spending plan on real, oil price slump

SAO PAULO Oct 5 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA on Monday cut spending plans for
this and next year, in the wake of a sharp plunge in the value
of Brazil's currency and international oil prices.
In a securities filing, the company commonly known as
Petrobras said capital spending will be cut to $25 billion and
$19 billion for 2015 and 2016, respectively, from $28 billion
and $27 billion previously. Expected costs plus operating
expenses excluding purchases of raw materials were trimmed for
this and next year as well, the filing added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Grant McCool)