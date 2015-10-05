UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras cuts spending plan on real, oil price slump

(Recasts to add details on adjusted investment plan)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 5 State-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA , struggling with the
biggest debt load among global oil firms, on Monday cut capital
spending plans for this year and next by $11 billion in the wake
of a slump in Brazil's currency and in oil prices.
In a securities filing, the company, commonly known as
Petrobras, said planned investments will be cut to $25 billion
and $19 billion for 2015 and 2016, respectively, from $28
billion and $27 billion previously. Budgeted costs plus
operating expenses excluding purchases of raw materials were
trimmed for this year and next as well, the filing said.
This is the second time in three months that the Rio de
Janeiro-based company cut what was until recent years the
largest investment plan in the oil industry. Oil prices fell
nearly 50 percent in the past year, while Brazil's currency, the
real, has shed more than a third of its value against the
U.S. dollar.
Reuters reported last month that Petrobras could be forced
to cut back investments further as the burden of falling oil
prices, rising interest payments and a weak currency made the
program obsolete.
Hailed as a return to reality after years of missed output
goals and a giant corruption scandal that led to $17 billion of
writedowns, the plan unveiled in June cut the 2015-2019 spending
goal to $130 billion from $221 billion.
The company decided to keep unaltered a plan for the sale of
non-essential assets for the 2015-2016 period at $15.1 billion,
of which $700 million is expected to be raised this year and the
remainder throughout next year. Oil and liquified natural gas
output goals were also kept unchanged for the 2015-2019 period,
the filing said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcelo Teixeira
Wirth; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro;
Editing by Grant McCool and Leslie Adler)