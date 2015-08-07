UPDATE 2-Petrobras to seek regulatory approval for fuel-unit IPO

* Petrobras plans to spin off assets to reduce debt
* Shares drop after early gain
* Deal hinges on market conditions
(Adds background and Petrobras share performance)
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 The board of Petróleo
Brasileiro SA has backed a plan to seek regulatory
approval for an initial public offering of the state-controlled
oil producer's fuel-distribution unit, a securities filing on
Friday showed.
Weeks after hiring the banks that will handle the deal, the
company, known as Petrobras, said whether an IPO of the BR
Distribuidora unit goes ahead will depend on global and domestic
market conditions.
Still, Petrobras will seek all the necessary authorizations
from securities industry watchdog CVM and other agencies to
carry out the transaction, the filing said.
The decision to pursue the BR Distribuidora deal comes as
Petrobras relies increasingly on cost reductions, asset sales,
spinoffs and capital-spending cuts to stabilize rapidly growing
debt in the face of a corruption scandal.
BR Distribuidora, which controls Brazil's largest gasoline,
ethanol and diesel-station network, was recently valued at
around $10 billion by UBS Securities analysts. A source with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters recently that
Petrobras will seek to sell a stake of at least 25 percent in
the unit.
At the $10 billion valuation, BR Distribuidora's IPO would
be the nation's biggest since BB Seguridade Participações SA's
listing in April 2013. Proceeds would go to Petrobras
and not to BR Distribuidora, in a transaction usually known as a
secondary offering, the source said at the time.
Preferred shares in Petrobras wiped out early
gains on Friday, and were down 0.6 percent at 10:30 a.m. local
time (13:30 GMT). The decline was smaller than the 0.8 percent
drop in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.
Petrobras did not specify terms of the transaction or a
potential timetable in its filing. Still, the timing of the
announcement, which coincided with the release of Petrobras'
second-quarter results, suggests the company could price the
offering as early as October.
Reuters reported last month that Petrobras had hired the
investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Banco Bradesco
SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco do
Brasil SA, Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Bank
of America Corp to manage the IPO.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alan Raybould,
Joseph Radford and Peter Galloway)