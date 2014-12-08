Petrobras faces class-action lawsuit in New York court over graft

| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 8 State-controlled oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and its top executives face a
class-action lawsuit in a federal court in New York over an
alleged contract fixing, bribery and kickback scheme that
lawyers say inflated the value of the company's assets.
The suit was filed by law firm Wolf Popper LLP in the
Southern District of New York on Monday on behalf of investors
who bought U.S.-traded shares of the Brazilian company, commonly
known as Petrobras, between May 20, 2010, and Nov. 21, 2014.
The case, which will require a judge to certify that a class
action can proceed in civil court, seeks a jury trial and as yet
unspecified damages.
The complaint alleges that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras
"made false and misleading statements by misrepresenting facts
and failing to disclose a culture of corruption at the company
that consisted of a multi-billion dollar money-laundering and
bribery scheme embedded in the company since 2006."
During the period covered by the lawsuit, Petrobras' market
value dropped to about $60 billion from about $150 billion, even
though the company sold nearly $70 billion in new shares in
September 2010 in what was then the world's largest-ever
offering of stock.
Petrobras officials were not immediately available for
comment. A copy of the suit filed with the court on Monday says
Wolf Popper is working with Brazilian firm "Almeida Advogado."
"U.S. securities law is a significant factor in deterring
this kind of behavior," Robert C. Finkel, a Wolf Popper attorney
working on the case, said in a telephone interview from New
York. "The only way you can deter this kind of behavior is by
fining executive officers liable for securities fraud."
The preferred shares of Petrobras, the company's
most-traded class of stock, slumped 6.2 percent to 11.50 reais
in Sao Paulo on Monday, a nine-year low. The company's
U.S.-traded common shares dropped 6.7 percent to close
at $8.23.
Finkel is confident he will be able to enforce judgment on
Petrobras and its executives if he wins. Investors interested in
becoming lead plaintiffs have until Feb. 6 to file a motion with
the court, a Wolf Popper statement said.
"There is a good track record for dealing with cases related
to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act," he said. "They
registered their securities here, they are subject to U.S. law."
The suit said investors were harmed because Petrobras over
valued its assets, the result of a scheme in which Petrobras and
contractors inflated the cost of contracts. According to
Brazilian investigators, much of the over-charging was passed on
to political parties and politicians in the form of campaign
contributions and bribes.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount. Editing by Andre Grenon)