Petrobras says it plans lawsuits to recoup $440 mln in graft

RIO DE JANEIRO May 8 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sue five
construction and engineering firms and their senior executives
to recover about 1.3 billion reais ($440 million) lost in a
corruption scandal, the company said Friday.
Petrobras, as the company is known, has already sued two
companies in conjunction with the federal prosecutors' office.
It said in a securities filing it will launch three other civil
suits but did not say where the suits will be filed.
The lawsuits will be part of a plan to win back at least 6
billion reais ($2 billion) written off against Petrobras' 2014
earnings.
"Petrobras is making all necessary efforts for the total
recovery of the losses suffered and also for damages to its
reputation," the company's executive director for legal affairs,
Taisa Maciel, told the TV network GloboNews, which first
reported on the lawsuits earlier Friday.
"In addition to these suits there will be other suits
against other companies and other contracts in concert with
advancing investigations," she said.
The corruption related write-downs were a result of a
price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scheme that drove
up the cost of refineries and other assets. Petrobras said the
companies formed a cartel to steal from it.
Several construction and engineering firms have said
Petrobras officials forced them to make illegal payments to
executives and politicians.
Suits seeking 452 million reais against engineering firms
Engevix and Mendes Junior and several of their senior executives
were filed on April 30 and May 8, Petrobras said.
Lawsuits seeking 826 million reais from Galvão Engenharia,
OAS Engenharia and Camargo Correa and several of their senior
executives will be filed in the coming weeks, Petrobras added.
Engevix declined to comment on the matter. Mendes Junior
said it had no comment because it has not yet been formally
advised of the suit.
Galvão, OAS and Camargo Correa officials did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 2.97 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga
Gaier, Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and Anthony Boadle in
Brasilia; Editing by David Gregorio)