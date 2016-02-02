U.S. judge says Petrobras investors can sue as group

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 2 A U.S. judge on Tuesday cleared the way for investors to sue Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras as a group in litigation over billions of dollars in losses stemming from a bribery and political kickback scandal.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan certified two classes of investors, one for those who bought debt securities Petrobras issued in two public offerings and another by those who acquired securities from January 2010 and July 2015. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance