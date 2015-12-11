Brazil's Petrobras says not considering Libra area sale

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 11 Brazil's Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, is not considering
selling a 10 percent stake in its giant Libra offshore oil
prospect at this time, the state-run oil company said on Friday.
Petrobras was responding to a report on Tuesday by Reuters
that two industry sources had been told by the company that the
Libra stake was on offer as part of a plan to cut debt by
selling $15.1 billion of assets by the end of 2016.
Petrobras owns 40 percent of Libra and is the area's
operator. France's Total SA owns 20 percent, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc 20 percent, and China's CNOOC
and China National Petroleum Co each own 10 percent.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)