Brazil's Petrobras hires banks to handle asset sales, Folha says

SAO PAULO, March 17 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA hired several investment banks
to help sell $13.7 billion worth of assets including gasoline
stations, stakes in oil fields and electricity investments,
Folha de S. Paulo reported on Monday.
Folha, which did not say how it obtained the information,
said that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras, as the company is
known, put those assets on the block as fallout from a massive
corruption scandal curbed access to capital market funding.
According to the paper, Petrobras hired Bradesco BBI to help
manage the sale of a stake in Petrobras Distribuidora, the owner
of more than 7,500 gasoline stations in the country. The size of
that stake is yet to be defined, the paper added.
Itaú BBA was hired to help Petrobras fully or partially exit
the natural gas distribution sector, Folha said, adding that the
divestment of 21 thermal electricity plants will be handled by
Bradesco BBI.
Likewise, Itaú BBA won a mandate to coordinate the sale of
hundreds of gasoline stations that Petrobras owns in Argentina,
Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay, the paper said. Potential sales
of stakes in some oil fields are being considered, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch among candidates for the mandate,
Folha said.
Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI are the wholesale and
investment-banking units of Brazil's two largest private-sector
lenders, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco
SA.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to calls or messages
seeking comment on the Folha report. Reuters reported last month
that JPMorgan Chase & Co landed one of the mandates.
None of the banks had an immediate comment on the report.
