Brazil's state banks most exposed to Petrobras scandal -Moody's

SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazilian state-controlled
banks are most at risk over loans to oil producer Petróleo
Brasileiro SA and third-party contractors in the oil services
and construction industries, Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday.
An ongoing investigation into alleged corruption at
Petrobras, as the state-run firm is known, triggered concerns
about banks with exposure to companies involved in the scandal,
Moody's analysts led by Celina Vansetti said in a report.
State-run banks, in particular, would be compelled by the
Brazilian government to help Petrobras and suppliers cope with
restricted access to credit in the wake of the scandal, Vansetti
said. Apart from state development bank BNDES, which is
Petrobras' largest creditor, other government lenders with
exposure to the oil giant include Banco do Brasil SA
and Caixa Econômica Federal.
Private-sector lenders including Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
have ramped up loan-loss provisions and tightened
credit disbursement standards to mitigate problems stemming from
the Petrobras scandal. Banks fear that some companies could be
blocked from bidding on government contracts, impeding their
access to financing.
"The investigation into Petrobras could exacerbate the
situation for Brazil's banks, given that expectations for loan
growth in 2015 were already modest," Vansetti said in the
report.
Any increase in loan-loss provisions related to credit
disbursed to Petrobras and its suppliers, as well as to the
broader oil and gas and construction sectors, "would hurt
earnings and lead to a tightening of credit, which would
reverberate throughout Brazil's economy," the report said.
Last month Moody's stripped Petrobras of its
investment-grade rating and warned that further cuts were
possible. Worries over a looming cash crunch and the scandal
were behind the downgrade, Moody's said at the time.
Brazilian banks are likely to continue to finance Petrobras
because of the company's "relatively sound operating performance
and the high expectation of government support," Vansetti said.
Petrobras is possibly President Dilma Rousseff's most powerful
policy instrument to foster industrial, job and economic growth.
But the company is faced with near-term liquidity concerns
as the investigation has prevented it from delivering audited
financial statements on a timely basis, Vansetti said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)