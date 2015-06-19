Brazil confirms arrest of Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez CEOs

CURITIBA, Brazil, June 19 Federal police agent
Igor Romario confirmed that Odebrecht CEO Marcelo Odebrecht and
Andrade Gutierrez CEO Otavio Marques Azevedo were among 12
people arrested on Friday in a corruption investigation at
state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Brazilian prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said
at a press conference in the southern city of Curitiba that an
investigation into Brazil's two largest construction firms
uncovered a sophisticated scheme of illegal acts, including
participating in a cartel and fraud in project bidding.
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by W Simlon)