Brazil's Parente says no political appointments at Petrobras

BRASILIA May 19 Pedro Parente, newly named
chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, said on Thursday there would be no
political appointments at the troubled company.
Parente said he would resign as chairman of the Brazilian
bourse BM&FBovespa SA if there were a conflict of
interest, though he would prefer to stay on as the company is in
the middle of acquiring rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
.
