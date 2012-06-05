UPDATE 3-Brazil fuel price nears world levels-Petrobras CEO

* Brent crude oil futures trading at 16-month lows
* Petrobras has not raised fuel prices since 2008
* CEO says no talks on lower Brazil content rules
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO, June 5 The gap between Brazilian and
international fuel prices is narrowing as world oil prices fall,
reducing the need to raise domestic gasoline and diesel prices,
Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster of state-led oil company
Petrobras said on Tuesday.
Petrobras' refining unit has been losing money as
the government, seeking to control inflation, blocks the company
from raising the price of gasoline and other fuels in line with
increases in crude oil costs. The government is Petrobras' main
shareholder.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures closed at $98.84 a
barrel on Tuesday, practically unchanged from the previous
session, after hitting a 16-month intraday low of $95.63 on
Monday.
Petrobras has not raised the wholesale price it charges
distributors for its main vehicle fuels since 2008.
The company's refining division lost 4.6 billion reais in
the first quarter as it was forced to buy oil from the
exploration and production division at world prices and sell
refined products at levels considered to be about 30 percent
below global market values.
Since the end of the first quarter, oil prices have dropped
by more than 20 percent. Petrobras' pricing policies seek to
make up for refining losses by not lowering fuels prices when
crude falls, Foster said.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 1.62 percent to 18.80 reais in São Paulo trading.
The Bovespa index of blue chip stocks in the Sao Paulo
BM&FBovespa stock exchange fell 1.7 percent.
NEW INVESTMENT PLAN
Foster also told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that Petrobras
will present its 2012-2016 investment plan within the next few
weeks.
Petrobras' current plan, through the end of 2015, calls for
spending of about $225 billion on expansion, part of efforts to
increase the company's worldwide output to 6.42 million barrels
of oil and natural gas equivalent daily by 2020.
Foster also said there was "no discussion" underway to
reduce the minimum amount of Brazilian goods and services that
oil companies must include in their offshore exploration and
production programs.
Brazil requires that up to 65 percent of all new equipment
and services in oil exploration and development be purchased
from Brazilian-based companies and manufacturers.
The rule does not prevent foreign companies from selling to
Brazil's oil industry. It does, though, put pressure on foreign
companies to set up local units to manufacture, assemble and
supply goods and services in Brazil rather than importing them.
Foster said operations in Argentina, Peru, Colombia,
Venezuela and Bolivia will continue to be equally important to
Petrobras when the new investment plan is presented.