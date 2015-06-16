REFILE-Petrobras cuts delayed until July and Govt oil-policy plan -sources

(Corrects spelling of Petrobras in second paragraph)
By Jeb Blount and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 15 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras will likely delay details of major cuts to its
$221 billion five-year spending plan until July, two sources
said, when the government plans to announce a rescue program for
the industry.
Petrobras, which is struggling with a corruption scandal,
falling oil prices, stagnant output, and the largest debt of any
oil company, had planned to announce deep spending cuts,
expected to be about 30 percent of the proposed spending, by the
end of June.
However, executives at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known, have run into internal and
political resistance to cuts given the major role the company
plays in Brazil's economy, a top Petrobras executive with direct
knowledge of company discussions told Reuters.
The announcement will be delayed until at least July to
coincide with a government rescue program for the industry, one
of the sources, a senior member of Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's ruling coalition said.
The government is only coming to terms with Petrobras'
economic fragility and how government efforts to increase
control over the country's natural resources could make
Petrobras weaker still, the senior coalition member told
Reuters.
Both officials requested anonymity because final details of
the government's and Petrobras' plans have yet to be decided.
Both have regular contact with Rousseff and other top government
and Petrobras officials.
"The plan will be delayed until July to coincide with a
government program for the entire industry," the senior ruling-
coalition member said. "The industry depends on Petrobras, and
the government wants a coordinated response, but they also know
they can't wait too long."
BIG SPENDER
In recent years, Petrobras' more than $40 billion of annual
spending on ships, platforms, oil systems and refineries has
been nearly double the Brazilian government's own discretionary
spending on infrastructure. Now, as Petrobras cuts back, the
government, faced with inflation and a stagnant economy, is
cutting its own budget too.
Meanwhile a price-fixing, bribery and corruption scandal has
forced Petrobras to stop payment to leading suppliers, leading
to bankruptcy filings by major contractors and widespread
layoffs.
The government's July oil plan is likely to mimic a program
announced earlier this month to bolster shrinking government
funds for investment in ports, highways and other infrastructure
with private capital, one of the officials said.
Making Brazil's oil industry more attractive to
non-government investment from Brazil and abroad will require
more than broad policy statements, the senior ruling-coalition
official said.
That will require changes to Brazil's 2010 oil law, the
official said, most notably ending a requirement that Petrobras
take a minimum 30 percent stake and serve as operator in any new
development contracts in Brazil's most prolific oil areas.
Ending the requirement, which would open development to
international majors such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Exxon Mobile Corp, has been endorsed by Petrobras CEO
Aldemir Bendine, the head of oil regulator ANP, and Brazil's
energy minister Eduardo Braga. All have said Petrobras can't
afford to lead all development.
Despite growing Senate support, such a change is unlikely to
be made by July, the official said, adding that such a change
could possibly win Rousseff's support. The official's opinion is
backed by a third source, a senior government bureaucrat
involved in day-to-day oil-planning talks.
"We're at the beginning," the coalition official said. "Some
want change, but not everyone. Few in Congress have thought
about it. Then there's the President, and it's her law."
Oil-industry officials, including some at Petrobras, also
want Brazilian-content requirements, blamed for higher costs and
project delays, eased. Rousseff has said she won't change them.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Richard
Pullin)