Brazil's Petrobras set to cut staff by 15 percent -paper

BRASILIA, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to cut 15
percent of its staff through a voluntary layoff program to be
announced by mid-year, newspaper o Estado de S.Paulo reported on
Thursday.
Petrobras, at the epicenter of a massive corruption
investigation shaking Brazil's politics, expects to lay off up
to 12,000 workers with the program as part of efforts to reduce
costs, the report said, citing sources familiar with the
company's plans.
The sources expect the voluntary layoff program to be
announced along with the company's business plan for 2016-2020.
Earlier this month, two sources told Reuters Petrobras would cut
capital spending by one-fifth in the period.
Petrobras' representatives were not immediately available to
comment on the Estado report.
The investment and job cuts underline a dramatic downturn in
Petrobras' prospects since it discovered some of the
largest-ever offshore oil resources a decade ago.
A widespread price-fixing and political kickback scandal has
driven up costs, delayed projects and shattered the company's
relationship with investors who are already worried about weak
oil prices.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)