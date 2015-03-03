Brazil politicians probed in Petrobras corruption scandal -court spokesman

BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's top prosecutor
Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to open an
investigation into 54 politicians who allegedly benefited from a
multibillion-dollar kickback scheme at state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a Supreme Court spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Janot's office did not release the names of the politicians
to be investigated. Under Brazilian law, politicians and cabinet
members can only be tried by the Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)