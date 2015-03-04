UPDATE 2-Petrobras scandal takes Brazilian politicians to Supreme Court

(Adds economic impact, comments from prosecutor-general on
Monday)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's top prosecutor asked
the Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday to open investigations into
politicians who allegedly benefited from a multibillion-dollar
kickback scheme at state-run oil company Petrobras, a
court official said on Tuesday.
The request for authorization to probe elected officials
expands the country's biggest corruption scandal to the
political realm, further rattling President Dilma Rousseff's
administration at a time when it is already struggling to
contain the economic fallout from the case.
The official, who asked not to be named because the case is
still under secrecy provisions, said Prosecutor-General Rodrigo
Janot asked the court to authorize 28 separate investigations
into 54 people, many of whom are expected to be politicians.
Janot's office did not release the names of the politicians,
but plea bargain testimony by defendants in the case leaked to
local media indicate that most are members of the ruling
Workers' Party and coalition allies in Congress.
O Estado de S. Paulo and other newspapers said the list
includes Senate President Renan Calheiros and Speaker of the
Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha, both the top leaders of
Congress and members of the PMDB party, the largest ally in
Rousseff's ruling coalition. None of the papers said how they
obtained the information.
Under Brazilian law, politicians and cabinet members can
only be tried by the Supreme Court. The judge in charge of the
case must decide whether to lift a secrecy provision and release
the names and plea bargain statements.
The politicians were named by a former senior manager at
Petrobras and a black market currency dealer whose arrest last
March triggered an investigation into the funneling of money
from overpriced infrastructure contracts into the pockets of
corrupt executives and politicians.
Some of that money, prosecutors say, may have helped finance
election campaigns for political parties, including Rousseff's
Workers' Party and other members of her governing coalition.
SWISS ACCOUNTS
The corruption probe, known as "Operation Car Wash," has so
far led to 40 indictments on racketeering, bribery and money
laundering charges. Officials have indicted two former senior
managers at Petroleo Brasileiro SA as the company is formally
called and 23 executives from six of Brazil's leading
construction and engineering firms.
The scandal threatens to have a ripple effect on Brazil's
already weak economy, prompting Petrobras to halt or cancel
several investment projects. Companies in the oil and gas,
construction and energy sectors are also finding it harder to
obtain credit as banks retrench in the wake of the scandal.
Prosecutors are seeking the return from construction firms
of about $1.6 billion siphoned off Petrobras contracts and are
investigating Swiss bank accounts where funds were transferred
and in some case laundered through off-shore front companies.
The investigation and possible trial of politicians by the
Supreme Court could take years. Brazil's largest political
corruption case to date, involving monthly payments to lawmakers
in return for support in Congress for the Workers' Party, took
seven years before it went to trial in 2012.
"The investigation has begun. We will take it to its end,"
Janot said on Monday. "Those responsible will pay," he told a
group of anti-corruption demonstrators who held a sign outside
his office that said "Janot, you are the hope of Brazil."
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras' board of directors
from 2003 to 2010, when much of the alleged corruption took
place. She has denied knowing about the scheme during those
years and has vowed to respect the Judiciary's independence.
A recent opinion poll, however, showed three in four
Brazilians believe Rousseff knew about the scam.
Barring the discovery of evidence that Rousseff benefited
from kickback funds in her 2010 or 2014 election campaigns, even
opposition leaders believe that recent calls for her impeachment
will go nowhere.
