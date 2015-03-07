UPDATE 2-Top Brazilian politicians investigated in Petrobras scandal

(Adds details on parties, political and economic context)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 6 Brazil's Supreme Court will
investigate the speakers of both houses of Congress and 32 other
sitting politicians in connection with a multibillion-dollar
kickback scheme at state-controlled oil company Petrobras
.
The scandal has shaken the political establishment and
undermined support for President Dilma Rousseff, who was
narrowly re-elected last year and is struggling to stave off an
economic recession and a downgrade by credit rating agencies.
A court official said on Friday that 12 senators and 22
congressmen from five parties are under investigation, all but
one from Rousseff's governing coalition. The most prominent are
the president of the Senate, Renan Calheiros, and the Speaker of
the Chamber of Deputies, Eduardo Cunha, both of the PMDB,
Brazil's largest party and Rousseff's main coalition ally.
The Progressive Party has 21 members under investigation,
the PMDB six and the Workers' Party five, including Senator
Gleisi Hoffmann, Rousseff's chief of staff during her first
term. The party's treasurer João Vaccari will be investigated.
Only one opposition politician, Senator Antonio Anastasia,
of the PSDB party, was on the list, which includes Senator
Fernando Collor de Mello, a former president who resigned in
1992 to avoid impeachment for corruption.
Under Brazilian law, elected politicians can only be tried
by the highest court, which must now decide with the help of
prosecutors whether there is enough proof to put them on trial.
The investigation could take years. Brazil's largest
political corruption case until now, involving monthly payments
to lawmakers in return for support in Congress for Rousseff's
Workers' Party, took seven years to get to trial in 2012.
FISCAL PLAN IN TROUBLE
The immediate casualty of the political crisis could be
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy's belt-tightening plan to bridge
Brazil's gaping fiscal deficit and avert a rating downgrade.
In a surprise setback on Tuesday, Senate President Calheiros
threw out an austerity measure decreed by the president for what
he called procedural reasons, though it appeared to be
retaliation for not clearing his name from the corruption probe.
"The political situation is going to get even worse for the
president," a senator in the ruling Workers' Party told Reuters,
on the condition that he not be named.
"There is a widespread feeling among the political class,
especially in the PMDB, that the government manipulated the list
of the lawmakers involved in the investigation to lessen the
damage for the Workers' Party," the senator said. He said
lawmakers were planning to block other austerity measures.
Rousseff faces more trouble in Congress from a parliamentary
inquiry commission set up to look into the corruption scandal.
Its first witness called to testify will be former Petrobras
manager, Pedro Barusco, who has said in a plea bargain statement
made public that the Workers' Party received up to $200 million
from bribes paid on Petrobras contracts.
The scandal threatens Brazil's already weak economy by
prompting Petrobras to halt or cancel key investment projects.
Companies in the energy and construction sectors are finding it
harder to obtain credit.
The corruption probe has so far led to 40 indictments on
racketeering, bribery and money laundering charges, including
two former Petrobras senior managers and 23 executives from six
of Brazil's leading construction and engineering firms.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras' board of directors
from 2003 to 2010, when much of the alleged corruption took
place. She has denied knowing about the scheme during those
years and has vowed to respect the judiciary's independence.
Brazil's real currency tumbled 7 percent in the week
to 3.05 per dollar on Friday, it lowest close since 2004, and
stocks retreated more than 3 percent, on investor
worries that the political storm will hinder a fiscal adjustment
and cause Brazil to lose its investment-grade credit rating.
(Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro, Maria Carolina Marcello and
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese, Andre Grenon and
Lisa Shumaker)