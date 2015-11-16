Brazil police conduct new round of raids linked to Petrobras probe

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 16 Brazil's
Federal Police on Monday began a new round of arrests and search
and seizure operations in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Bahia
related to a corruption probe involving state-controlled oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, police said.
In a statement, the police said officers were making 11
search and seizure orders and looking to arrest two people as
part of the 20th round of the so-called "Operation Car Wash"
investigation. Another five people are also being searched and
will be taken to court in Curitiba, in southern Brazil, where
they will be questioned, the statement said.
The seven people are former officials at the company, known
as Petrobras, and are under investigation over
alleged graft related to contracts for the company's Abreu e
Lima and Pasadena refineries, the statement said.
Dozens of leading Brazilian executives and politicians have
been arrested or are under investigation for overcharging
Petrobras and other state firms on contracts and using part of
those proceeds to bribe members of President Dilma Rousseff's
ruling coalition.
The statement also said police were investigating the
business of a money changer who might have facilitated the
bribery payments to senior executives at Petrobras' distribution
division.
O Globo newspaper said on Monday that Diego Candolo, a money
changer that facilitated $6 million in bribery payments for
executives at the division, is ready to cut a plea deal with
prosecutors. The newspaper did not say how it obtained the
information.
Reuters' was not immediately able to contact Candolo.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Pedro Fonseca. Editing
by Jane Merriman)