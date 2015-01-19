Petrobras protest to slow Brazil refinery until Tuesday -union

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 19 Workers at Petrobras'
Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM) outside Salvador, Brazil, plan
to slow operations at the 323,000-barrel-a-day plant until
Tuesday morning to protest an explosion that injured three
workers on Sunday, a union official said on Monday.
Workers, who had already decided not to accept relief for
their shifts and to work strictly to rule, agreed to extend the
protest which began Monday morning until early Tuesday, Cedro
Silva, a director of SindipetroBA, the union representing
workers at RLAM, told Reuters.
The slowdown will not stop crude processing or fuels output
at the refinery but will reduce output and efficiency by a small
but significant amount, he said.
