S&P keeps negative bias on Petrobras after new business plan

SAO PAULO, July 14 Standard & Poor's reiterated
a negative outlook for Brazil's Petrobras on Tuesday, signaling
the state-run oil company might soon lose its investment-grade
rating despite its recent efforts to cut debt and restore
investor confidence.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, has slashed its long-term spending plan to an
eight-year low as it grapples with the financial impact of a
massive corruption scandal.
Petrobras holds approximately $120 billion in debt, more
than any other oil company and enough to make it one of the most
indebted industrial companies in the world.
S&P said Petrobras' updated business plan focused on debt
reduction rather than on increasing production.
"The negative outlook continues to reflect Petrobras'
challenges to deleverage its balance sheet and the uncertainties
and contingent liabilities stemming from the ongoing corruption
investigations," S&P analysts Renata Lotfi and Luciano Gremone
wrote in a report.
S&P rates Petrobras at "BBB-," its lowest investment-grade
level. The rating is supported by S&P's view that the Brazilian
government is "very likely" to support the company in case of
financial distress.
