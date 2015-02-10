Petrobras closes REDUC gasoline, LPG cracker for repairs -union

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 Brazil's state run oil company Petrobras closed a major gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas cracking unit on Tuesday at its REDUC refinery outside Rio de Janeiro for emergency repairs, the union representing workers at the plant told Reuters.

The problem at the 240,000 barrel a day refinery will force Petrobras to cut oil processing by about 7,000 cubic meters (44,029 barrels) a day, the union said.

The U-1250 unit has been malfunctioning for about two weeks with internal problems causing the leak of catalysts, the union said.

(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)