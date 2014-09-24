Brazil auditor finds irregularities in Petrobras refinery

BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's federal auditing council TCU said on Wednesday it found irregularities in contracts for state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's $20 billion Abreu e Lima refinery that is under construction in Brazil's Northeast.

The refinery, one of the most expensive ever built anywhere, is expected to start operating by November. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)