UPDATE 1-Petrobras CEO Bendine offers resignation; replacement passes test

By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO May 30 Aldemir Bendine, chief
executive officer of Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, offered his resignation on Monday and
is set to be replaced by Pedro Parente, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
The hiring of Parente, nominated to replace Bendine by
Interim President Michel Temer on May 19, awaits approval by the
board after he passed a background check, said the source, who
requested anonymity as the matter is private.
Parente could become the new CEO later on Monday, the source
said.
"The board is already behind Parente, all that was missing
was an actual open job (occupied by Bendine) to give to him,"
the source said. Final approval for Parente will likely be given
electronically, without having to call together the board
physically, the source added.
Parente will also occupy the board of directors position
occupied by Bendine.
The swearing in of Parente was expected on Tuesday, but no
date has been set by the company.
Parente, 63, has an engineering degree and was planning
minister and presidential chief of staff in the government of
Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.
He is a former CEO of the Brazilian unit of commodities
trading giant Bunge Ltd and is chairman of Brazil's
BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's largest stock and
commodities market.
During the Cardoso administration he also served on
Petrobras' board.
The source said that board member Luciano Coutinho,
president of state-owned development bank BNDES, would also
resign his seat.
Coutinho is likely to be replaced by Maria Silvia Bastos
Marques, appointed to succeed him at BNDES, which is one of
Petrobras' largest lenders and a major shareholder, the source
added.
Top ministerial posts and many top government jobs have been
changed by Interim President Temer, who took over after Brazil's
Senate agreed earlier this month to suspend impeached President
Dilma Rousseff from office for allegedly breaking budget laws.
Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro, who joined Petrobras
with Bendine, a Rousseff appointment in February 2015, is
expected to stay in his position, the source said.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Dan Grebler)