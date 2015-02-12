版本:
Petrobras says to publish audited results by late May -filing

BRASILIA Feb 12 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to publish audited results for 2014 by the end of May, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.

Petrobras said the drop in oil prices and the company's high indebtedness will force it to reduce investment and look at other financing alternatives and ways to raise its cash flow.

It said it has no plans to issue new company shares. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)
