Petrobras says to publish audited results by late May -filing

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
BRASILIA Feb 12 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to publish audited results for 2014 by the end of May, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
Petrobras said the drop in oil prices and the company's high indebtedness will force it to reduce investment and look at other financing alternatives and ways to raise its cash flow.
It said it has no plans to issue new company shares. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: