Petrobras says unaudited financial results delayed on 'new facts'

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 12 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that it delayed the release of its unaudited third-quarter financial results after new developments in an expanding bribery and money laundering case.

The company, which had scheduled the release of the unaudited accounts for late Friday, released instead a limited amount of financial data that it does not believe will be affected by adjustments related to the corruption investigation, it said in a statement.

Among the details it released was third-quarter unaudited net sales of 88.4 billion reais ($33.4 billion).

Last month, Petrobras delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings, following accusations that the company systematically overpaid for assets and work by contractors and after its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, declined to certify the accounts.

While neither confirming nor denying that such conduct took place, executives said on Nov. 17 that Petrobras would reassess the value of some assets based on whether bribes were part of the purchase price and could take accounting losses accordingly.

($1 = 2.65 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by David Gregorio)