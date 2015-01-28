Petrobras reports 3rd-qtr non-audited profit without graft writedown

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazil's Petrobras
reported a third-quarter non-audited net profit on Wednesday of
3.09 bln reais ($1.20 billion) after its board said it was
"impractical" to estimate the value of expected charges against
earnings related to a corruption scandal.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, also said it is exploring ways to revise the
results to account for the corruption-probe-related charges in a
manner in line with securities regulations in Brazil and the
United States.
The result was delivered more than two months after the
deadline for releasing the results under Brazilian law.
($1 = 2.5721 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount, editing by Louise Heavens)