版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 23:38 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras says does not have date to publish results

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it does not yet have a date to publish audited third and fourth quarter results, delayed due to a corruption scandal.

On Wednesday Reuters reported that Petrobras could vote on April 17 to approve publishing the results, citing a board member.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐