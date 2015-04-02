版本:
Brazil's Petrobras says still has no date for earnings release

SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has no defined date to publish its audited third-quarter earnings report, it said in a securities' filing on Thursday.

The company said it was working to adequately account for corruption losses and would make its audited financial statements available as soon as possible. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

