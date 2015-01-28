UPDATE 2-Despite delays, Petrobras reports earnings without graft writedowns

(Adds details and quote from release, context)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazil's Petrobras
released unaudited third-quarter results on Wednesday after
months of delays, but the state-run oil company left investors
in the dark over the financial impact of a multibillion-dollar
corruption scandal.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, reported a net profit of 3.09 billion reais ($1.20
billion), down about 9 percent from a year earlier. It had
planned to publish the results in November but had to delay the
release after a stream of corruption allegations involving the
company snowballed into a nationwide scandal.
The much-anticipated results, however, did not include what
investors most want to know: a rough estimate of how badly
corruption overvalued the company's assets.
Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster acknowledged
that graft and other corruption-related spending had been unduly
booked in the past as legitimate costs and thus would have to be
revised.
"However, we concluded that it was impractical to quantify
these values with precision, given that the payments were made
by outside suppliers and cannot be traced to the company's
accounting books," Foster wrote in a long letter to shareholders
and investors accompanying the earnings release.
According to police, prosecutors and the testimony of
individuals indicted in the case, Petrobras executives appointed
by politicians conspired with Brazil's largest construction and
engineering companies to overcharge for refineries, ships and
other goods and services. Some of the excess revenue was then
kicked back to executives, politicians and political parties as
bribes and campaign contributions.
Police say that graft may have skimmed 3 percent or more off
the value of Petrobras projects.
Petrobras said it was looking at ways to account for the
losses in accordance with securities regulations in Brazil and
the United States.
The results were first delayed after auditor
PricewaterhouseCooopers declined to certify Petrobras' accounts
due to the allegations. Since then, the company has been under
pressure to at least release unaudited results to comply with
bond covenants, but it remains to be seen if Wednesday's
statement will satisfy debtholders.
Adjusted third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization fell about 10 percent to 11.735
billion reais from a year earlier, the company said.
Petrobras said falling oil prices, which reduce the cost of
fuel it imports for the Brazilian market, helped its cash
position, giving it "room" to cover operational needs over the
course of the year.
"We do not need to make use of new debt in 2015 due to
factors favoring our cash flow," Foster said in her letter.
