Petrobras plans to report Q4 audited results by end-March -newspaper

BRASILIA Feb 11 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA
(Petrobras) plans to publish its delayed audited
fourth-quarter results by the end of March, something it needs
to do to avoid possible early repayment of its bonds, the Globo
newspaper said on Wednesday.
Newly installed CEO Aldemir Bendine has told aides that he
considers the March goal an essential step in rebuilding
credibility in the state-run oil company, the paper said.
Former chief financial officer Almir Barbassa said in
January that the results could be published as early as the end
of April.
The company's bond contracts give Petrobras until the end of
June to publish the audited fourth-quarter results or face a
possible default declaration.
The delays stem from efforts to value assets after the
discovery of a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback
scandal.
CHAIRMAN SEARCH
The Brazilian government is considering appointing Planning
Minister Nelson Barbosa as chairman of the board at Petrobras,
the paper said, without saying how it obtained the information.
The consideration of Barbosa comes after Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy resisted taking the post, arguing it would
interfere with his principal duties, Globo said.
Barbosa, though, is also reluctant to joint the board, the
paper said. The government would prefer someone from the
business community as chairman but faces resistance there as
well, Globo reported.
The decision to replace former Finance Minister Guido
Mantega as Petrobras' chairman is seen as one of the hurdles
Petrobras must pass before publishing its audited results. Board
members terms end in April, although calling an early meeting to
elect new members is under consideration.
Authorities have struggled to find candidates for the
company's board after it was engulfed in a graft scandal that
has sent its shares down by more than 40 percent since October.
Last week, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff tapped Bendine
to become CEO, a post he held at state-run Banco do Brasil
.
He said in an interview on Tuesday that earlier estimates of
88.6 billion reais ($31 billion) in potential writedowns,
outlined in notes to Petrobras' unaudited third-quarter results,
"does not reflect the reality of the company".
Petrobras officials were not immediately available to
comment on the Globo story.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jeb Blount and Jason
Neely)