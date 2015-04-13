UPDATE 1-Scandal hit Petrobras may release audited data on April 22

(Recasts with details, background, share performance)
SAO PAULO, April 13 Petrobras hopes to release
third-quarter and full-year 2014 financial results after a board
meeting on April 22, after more than five months of delays in
the wake of a corruption scandal that has spread to the highest
levels of government.
In a securities filing on Monday, state-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA said it expects to release the
audited data once the board approves the numbers.
The world's most indebted listed oil company must release
results before the end of next month to avert a default on as
much as $54 billion in bonds.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras delayed the release of its
results after accusations it systematically overpaid for assets
and work by contractors. The excess funds might have been
funneled to political parties, including President Dilma
Rousseff's ruling Workers' Party, prosecutors said.
Back in November, auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers refused to
certify Petrobras' financial data because the bribery and
money-laundering scandal raised questions about its accounting
methods. Since the scandal gained traction in early October,
Petrobras preferred shares have shed more than 41 percent.
Petrobras did not say whether the board will discuss any
asset impairments related to the scandal or to other issues. The
failure to assess the size and extent of losses from the scandal
has been the main reason for the delay, which if prolonged could
lead investors to demand early repayment of the bonds.
Last week, JPMorgan Securities analysts led by Marcos
Severine said in a client note that Petrobras might report
third- and fourth-quarter earnings this month and book a one-off
average asset impairment of 29.4 billion reais ($9.2 billion)
because the graft may have inflated the value of some holdings.
The release of audited financial data might be the beginning
of the end of the problems afflicting Brazil's largest state
company that began last year with a corruption investigation
known as "Operation Car Wash."
The problems intensified with the plunge of oil prices, the
decision by Moody's Investors Service to cut the company's debt
rating to below investment grade and a tumbling Brazilian
currency.
