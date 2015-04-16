版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 07:18 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras reaffirms April 22 earnings release

SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil's state-run oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA reiterated on Thursday plans to publish audited third-quarter and full-year 2014 financial results on April 22, following more than five months of delays in the wake of a corruption scandal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

