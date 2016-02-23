Brazil's Petrobras to stop onshore drilling rigs in 6 states -Valor

SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's state-run Petroleo
Brasileiro SA plans to shut down onshore drilling
rigs in at least six states because of the low price of oil,
newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday, citing a source
with knowledge of the operations.
The paper said Petrobras, as the company is known, would
suspend rig operations and other equipment in the states of
Espirito Santo, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Norte and
Ceará.
Petrobras is struggling to bring down its debt and has
already pared back over the past year its massive five-year
investment plan by nearly a quarter to $98 billion.
The source said the cuts in exploration in these states
would "eventually affect production," Valor reported.
The company told Reuters in an email on Monday that it was
trimming back its drilling operations in Bahia but did not
elaborate on other states.
Petrobras representatives could not confirm or deny the
report and were unable to provide further information on Tuesday
morning.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)