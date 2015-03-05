Brazil's elite in crosshairs as Petrobras scandal widens

| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 A corruption scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras has entered a volatile new
phase that could lead to jail for some of Brazil's best-known
politicians and business leaders while making a likely recession
even worse.
A prosecutor's motion on Tuesday to open investigations
against 54 individuals, reportedly including the leaders of both
chambers of Congress, means a swathe of Brazil's political elite
now feels threatened.
The real-world consequences were made clear right away, as
the head of the Senate lashed out by cancelling a presidential
decree critical to President Dilma Rousseff's plans to close a
gaping hole in her government's budget.
Financial markets plunged, with the real dipping below 3 per
dollar for the first time in a decade, as investors feared
political volatility could cause Brazil to lose its investment
grade credit rating and worsen an economy already expected to
post its biggest contraction in a quarter century in 2015.
The more serious threat to Brazil's stability may come not
from the politicians, but from people who are already in jail
due to the case.
About a dozen executives from some of Brazil's biggest
construction and engineering firms have been under "preventive
arrest" since late last year.
Their companies, which prosecutors suspect helped corrupt
Petrobras executives and politicians misappropriate billions of
dollars, have seen revenues plunge as a direct result of the
scandal.
The executives believe that, for all the unrest in Brasilia
this week, the politicians are still likely to get off easy in
comparison, a political source who has had contact with some of
the firms told Reuters.
No actual charges were filed on Tuesday, despite
expectations to the contrary just weeks ago.
Under Brazilian law, senior politicians can only be tried by
the Supreme Court, a process that most experts believe would
take five to seven years, or longer, before anyone was jailed.
The source said the executives feel "abandoned" and more
inclined to cut plea bargain deals that would result in less
jail time in return for telling everything they know about the
graft scheme at Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
Two executives for Camargo Correa, one of the firms being
investigated, already agreed to such a deal last week.
That could lead to even more new evidence and accusations in
the case.
The executives "believe they are being made to be the
scapegoats," the source said. "They don't want to accept that."
NO END IN SIGHT
Meanwhile, there is the separate question of how to save the
companies, which are already banned from taking new contracts
with Petrobras and have had access to credit dry up.
That could involve a different kind of deal to essentially
halt the scandal's spread and in time allow them to resume
business with Petrobras and others. Such leniency accords are
negotiated with the office of Brazil's comptroller general, who
is appointed by the government.
Rousseff's government, worried that the companies will
otherwise resort to massive layoffs and abandon infrastructure
projects, has shown willingness in recent weeks to help them
reach such an accommodation, said a lawyer representing one of
the companies.
Luis Inacio Adams, the administration's top lawyer, has made
recent statements defending leniency deals.
The companies' proposal of what a deal would look like has
also evolved, the lawyer representing a company said. They hope
to pay fines and admit wrongdoing without admitting criminal
behavior, which because of clauses in their bonds would be
financially disastrous.
Another lawyer working on the Petrobras case cited
post-Enron corruption cases in the United States, such as a 2008
settlement involving German engineering group Siemens, as a
model because it involved stiff punishment but did not destroy
the company.
However, as with many aspects of the Petrobras scandal, much
is beyond the control of Rousseff or any one group.
Under Brazilian law, criminal wrongdoing by individuals is
not covered under corporate leniency deals. That means the
executives now in jail face the prospect of staying there.
A leading prosecutor also filed an injunction last month to
stop the government from brokering precisely the kind of deals
the construction companies want.
While the motion's effect is unclear, it signals that
Brazil's prosecutorial bodies, which enjoy near-total
independence from politicians, will push back hard against any
agreement.
Many Brazilian voters oppose a deal that would let the
accused off easy. Demonstrations planned for March 15 to demand
Rousseff's impeachment have some politicians fearing a repeat of
2013, when anti-government protests swept the country.
The prevailing view is that the scandal has taken on a life
of its own, and will spread further if any of the numerous
parties under pressure buckle.
"The corruption case has contaminated everything," Rubens
Bueno, a legislator for the opposition Popular Socialist Party,
told Reuters. "There is no end in sight."
