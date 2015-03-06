Petrobras temporarily bans Schahin, TKK from bidding for contracts

UPDATE 3-T-Mobile US set to take part in U.S. merger talks - Deutsche Telekom
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
SAO PAULO, March 6 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will temporarily ban two engineering companies from bidding for contracts and auctions with the Brazilian oil producer.
The company, commonly known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing on Friday that it started an inquiry into the practices of Schahin Engenharia SA and TKK Engenharia SA, which allegedly were part of a group of contractors that paid executives bribes in exchange for contracts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* 700 mln euro charge on BT stake weighs on net profit (Rewrites to lead on M&A in U.S., updates shares)
BERLIN, May 11 German sportswear company Adidas' new chief executive said his top team was now complete after the departure of two executives who served for years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first woman to the executive board since 1993.
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)