Brazil vice-president urges distinction between firms, arrested executives

SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's Vice President
Michel Temer said on Friday there "must have been a reason" to
arrest the chief executive officers of the country's two top
engineering firms, but that it was important to distinguish
between the executives and the companies, which are major
employers in Brazil.
Federal police arrested Marcelo Odebrecht, head of Odebrecht
SA, and Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of Andrade
Gutierrez. Prosecutors said the two companies led a
cartel of firms that overcharged state-run oil firm Petrobras
and paid kickbacks to executives and politicians.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Haynes and
Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)