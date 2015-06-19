Braskem confirms document search in Petrobras graft probe

SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's Braskem SA , Latin America's largest petrochemical company, said on Friday that federal police were carrying out a search warrant for documents related to a graft probe involving its two major shareholders.

Earlier on Friday, Brazilian police arrested Marcelo Odebrecht, the head of industrial conglomerate Odebrecht SA , which they accused of spearheading a $2.1 billion bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Odebrecht and Petrobras own 50.1 percent and 47 percent of Braskem's voting shares, respectively. Preferred shares of Braskem were the worst performer on Brazil's Bovespa index on Friday, closing down 10.4 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)