Braskem confirms document search in Petrobras graft probe

SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's Braskem SA
, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, said
on Friday that federal police were carrying out a search warrant
for documents related to a graft probe involving its two major
shareholders.
Earlier on Friday, Brazilian police arrested Marcelo
Odebrecht, the head of industrial conglomerate Odebrecht SA
, which they accused of spearheading a $2.1 billion
bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras.
Odebrecht and Petrobras own 50.1 percent and 47 percent of
Braskem's voting shares, respectively. Preferred shares of
Braskem were the worst performer on Brazil's Bovespa index
on Friday, closing down 10.4 percent.
