Brazil targets 2 Petrobras contractors in corruption probe

SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazilian police said on
Friday they were targeting two large Petrobras contractors with
domestic and international operations in the latest stage of is
corruption investigation into the state-run oil company.
Some 220 federal officers were conducting eight preventive
arrests, four temporary arrests, nine detentions, and 38 orders
to seize documents in four Brazilian states, according to a
federal police statement.
Federal police did not identify which contractors it was
targeting, but Brazilian media said federal agents were raiding
the offices of Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez.
Representatives for both companies were not immediately
available to comment.
The so-called "Lava Jato" probe has led to the indictment of
scores of executives from Brazil's top builders and implicated
dozens of politicians, most of them from President Dilma
Rousseff's Workers' Party, who allegedly received graft money.
It has shaken Rousseff's government and weighed on A
recession-bound Brazilian economy.
