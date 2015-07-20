Brazil convicts first engineering executives in Petrobras scandal

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 Three executives of
Brazil's Camargo Correa group were convicted on money
laundering, corruption and other charges on Monday, the first
construction-industry executives to be sentenced in a giant
price fixing and bribery scandal involving state-run oil company
Petrobras.
The convictions were handed down by Judge Sergio Moro of
Brazil's Federal Court in Curitiba, Brazil, the court said in
its ruling.
The convicted included Dalton dos Santos Avancini, chief
executive officer of Camargo Correa Construções e Participações
SA, João Ricardo Auler, chairman of the board of
directors of Camargo Correa Construções, and Eduardo Hermelino
Leite, a senior executive of Camargo Correa Construções, the
ruling said.
The convictions were the result of charges stemming from
efforts to fix the bidding process for contracts at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, the ruling said.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)